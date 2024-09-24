WINTERGREEN ANNOUNCES Pathprotm 5” PATHWAY STAKE MADE IN U.S.A.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wintergreen Corporation proudly announces Wintergreen Lighting® PathPROTM 5” Pathway Stake, made in the USA with a new patent pending design.

- Butch Hale, CEO and co-founder of Wintergreen CorporationALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wintergreen Corporation proudly announces Wintergreen Lighting® PathPROTM 5” Pathway Stake, made in the USA with a new patent pending design. The PathPROTM stake is heavy-duty commercial grade and made from a durable, UV-protected, nylon/fiberglass composite, and is designed to ensure years of stunning light displays.The PathPROTM can accommodate commercial wire gauges ranging from 18 to 20 AWG and holds SPT1 and SPT2 insulative wire thickness. The PathPROTM can display lights both horizontally and vertically, with the option to alternate bulb direction or form a pattern, limited only by your imagination. Pair these pathway stakes with the beauty of OptiCore® bulbs and the magic begins. They are ideal for outlining driveways, pathways, and sidewalks.Wintergreen proudly announces a three-year warranty to match its high-quality light strings and bulbs. For more information on the PathPROTM, visit the Wintergreen Corporation website.Wintergreen Lighting's PathPROTM Stakes are now available through Wintergreen's wholesale channel. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.

