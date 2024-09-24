Google Maps introduces Waze-inspired features to CarPlay, Android Auto

(MENAFN) Maps has introduced Waze-inspired features to CarPlay and Android Auto, including incident reporting directly on the car's infotainment system. Additionally, Google Maps now features a speedometer on CarPlay and is incorporating more data from Waze. These changes have sparked curiosity about Google’s long-term strategy, especially as it works to close the gap between Google Maps and its competitors.



Despite Google's unclear plans for the future, its maps continue to improve across platforms. However, a growing number of Android users are not pleased. Many have reported that the latest Google Maps update is causing the app to crash on Android devices, leaving it stuck on the loading screen with the map failing to appear. This kind of issue isn't new for Android users, as complaints about similar glitches have been on the rise. Interestingly, instead of airing their frustrations on social media, many users have left one-star reviews on Google Maps’ official Play Store listing, blaming the update.



Regardless of which specific update caused the problem, the most recent version of Google Maps hasn’t resolved the issue. Users claim that even manually updating the app by sideloading the latest version doesn't fix the problem, as the app remains stuck on the loading screen.



Fortunately, a solution exists. While Google hasn’t addressed the issue, users have found a workaround. It involves clearing the app’s data by navigating to the settings menu on their Android device, selecting applications, finding Google Maps, and using the "clear data" option. If this doesn’t restore functionality, users may need to downgrade to an older version of Google Maps. For instance, if version 11.145 is causing the problem, reverting to version 11.144 or earlier should help.



In the meantime, users unable to use Google Maps on Android can temporarily switch to another navigation app. Waze remains fully functional and is a popular alternative for Google Maps users. Additionally, the web-based version of Google Maps still works in Google Chrome on mobile devices.

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707414