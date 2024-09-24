Azerbaijan, Kenya Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held talks with
Kenya's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Musalia
Mudavadi, during the High-Level Week of the 79th session of the
United Nations General Assembly, Azernews
reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the
meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Kenya, as well as addressing multilateral
initiatives. Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the strong
collaboration between the two nations within international
organizations such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM), thanking Kenya for its support of Azerbaijan's
initiatives during its chairmanship of the NAM.
The discussion also covered the potential for further
cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The
opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Kenya was highlighted as a
significant step toward enhancing relations.
Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to combating climate
change and shared details on preparations for the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), set to take place in Azerbaijan later this
year.
Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also
discussed, and the meeting concluded with the signing of a
Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the
two countries.
