Azerbaijan, Kenya Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held talks with Kenya's Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, during the High-Level Week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kenya, as well as addressing multilateral initiatives. Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the strong collaboration between the two nations within international organizations such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), thanking Kenya for its support of Azerbaijan's initiatives during its chairmanship of the NAM.

The discussion also covered the potential for further cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Kenya was highlighted as a significant step toward enhancing relations.

Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to combating climate change and shared details on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), set to take place in Azerbaijan later this year.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed, and the meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the two countries.