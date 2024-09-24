'Amir's Speeches Offer Visions And Solutions For Regional, Global Conflicts'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab noted that speeches by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) sessions are comprehensive and include views on resolving conflicts and addressing regional and international issues.

He explained that Qatar's participation in the upcoming session of the General Assembly will focus on upholding human dignity through building and sustaining peace and promoting sustainable development.

In an interview with the QNA on the occasion of 79th UNGA session, Al Hanzab said that H H the Amir's speech at the last General Assembly session in September 2023 did not only reaffirm Qatar's steadfast positions on various issues in the Arab region, such as calling for a just political solution to the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy, ending the tragedy of the Syrian people, halting the fighting in Sudan, finding a sustainable solution to the political vacuum in Lebanon, settling the Yemen crisis, and achieving a political resolution in Libya, it also proposed visions for addressing several global problems and issues.

He added that H H the Amir's speeches called for united efforts to prevent the misuse of cyberspace and to regulate this vital area based on international law, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to prevent the waves of refugees, which have become a real problem for Europe, as well as for African and Asian countries, highlighting the necessity of combating racism, stopping campaigns that incite hatred against entire nations, religions, and civilizations, and stressing the need for international consensus in addressing climate change, environmental issues in general, and the stark injustices represented by occupation, racism, and war crimes.

He said since joining the UN in 1971, Qatar has worked to achieve the goals and principles of the organisation.

Over the years, cooperation and partnership between both sides have strengthened, allowing Qatar to actively participate in UN meetings and collective efforts, he said, noting that Qatar is playing a mediating role in international crises to enhance global security and stability, in addition to supporting and promoting interfaith dialogue, backing the Alliance of Civilizations, protecting and promoting human rights, and providing financial contributions to numerous UN agencies and entities to support their projects in development and humanitarian aid, alongside its firm commitment to supporting international laws and principles outlined in the UN Charter.

Al Hanzab demonstrated the depth of this partnership by referring to the opening of the United Nations House in Doha, on the sidelines of the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in March 2023, and mentioned ongoing efforts to host more UN entity offices in Doha.

Regarding the multiple partnerships that Qatar has with UN organizations, especially humanitarian and developmental ones, and their impact on Qatar's relations with the organisation and its role in the world, particularly in mediating to resolve disputes peacefully, he stated that undoubtedly, these multiple partnerships positively reflect on the relations between the two parties, opening wider horizons for enhancing and deepening them.