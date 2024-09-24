Ashghal Among Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2024 Finalists

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Big 5 Global Impact Awards, an annual recognition of impact in the industry, has announced 113 outstanding finalists across 17 categories, reflecting the growing confidence and commitment of leaders and project teams towards collaborative, sustainable and innovative practices.

This year's finalists span over 10 countries, including new entrants from India, Portugal, the Netherlands and Uganda, emphasising the global reach of the awards.

Stealing the spotlight this year are two new dynamic categories: Liveable City Initiative of the Year and Impact Leadership Team of the Year.

The finalists of Liveable City Initiative of the Year compete for projects such as Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3 by The Arab Contractors Company (Osman Ahmed Osman &Co), Green IndustriCity by Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Msheireb Downtown Doha by Msheireb Properties, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai's Autopayment Parking System (APS) and Infrastructure Upgrade of Urban Areas in Doha City by Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The Impact Leadership Team of the Year brings to the fore the senior management team driving impact for their businesses and the wider industry. Companies including Engineering Consultants Group (ECG), Douglas OHI, KEO, KPC Projects National Housing Company, Qatar Free Zones Authority and The Ministry of Culture Saudi Arabia compete for the final win.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice-President - Construction, dmg events, emphasised the awards' role in recognising excellence and boosting industry confidence.“Big 5 Global Impact Awards, in their fourth edition, have served as a recognition for the remarkable work being undertaken by project owners, consultants, contractors, developers, project management firms, architecture firms and engineering firms.”

Government heavyweights like Diriyah Company, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Qatar Free Zones Authority, and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, are among this year's finalists.

Finalists include Eng Fakher AlShawaf, AlBawani Holding; Julie Alexander, Diriyah Company; Mohammed Al Breiki, Masdar City; Karim Elnabawy Balbaa, Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN); Johanna Staples, AtkinsRéalis; Omnia Halawani, grfn; Maysoon Al-khuraissat, adaa Sustainable Development Consultants; Dr. Ali Amiri, Egis; and Majid Abu Abdoun, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Commenting on this year's awards, Nancy Greenwald, Executive Director, Construction Institute, Arbitrator and Mediator and Big 5 Impact Awards judge, said,“The projects, initiatives and organisations showcased this year not only advance construction practices but also reflect a deep commitment to collaboration, sustainability and the responsible integration of technologies to deliver a positive impact on the built environment.”

Taking place on November 27, 2024 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, Big 5 Global Impact Awards will recognise sustainable development, collaboration, technological and digital achievements in the construction industry.