Invaders Injure 13 Civilians In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as13 people were wounded in Kherson region in Russian strikes over the past day, September 23.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Naddniprianske, Romashkove, Veletenske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Honcharne, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Mylove, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Novoberyslav, Mykhailivka, Zamozhne, Kozatske and Kherson came under the enemy fire and airstrikes.

Russians targeted residential districts in the settlements, including three high-rise buildings and 16 private houses.

Gas pipelines, an ambulance and private cars were damaged.

The Russian strikes left 13 people injured, Prokudin noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 23 in Naddniprianske, Kherson region, a volunteer was injured in a Russian drone attack.