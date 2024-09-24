Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets King Of Jordan In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met in New York with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the King Abdullah's residence in New York.

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait to King Abdullah, and discussed the bilateral relations, and ways to further strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both countries, and also exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai.

