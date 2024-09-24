FEAST YOUR EYES ON THE 2024 TRAVELERS' CHOICE AWARDS: BEST OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALED

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2024 Awards Introduces Two New Categories in the US and Globally:

Best of the Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants and Outdoor Restaurants

That's Amore - Italian Restaurant

in Miami Beach Reigns Supreme in Two US Categories

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor, the world's largest

travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its annual 2024 Travelers' Choice® Awards Best of the Best Restaurants, showcasing top-ranked eateries in the US and globally based on more than 1 billion reviews and contributions. Miami Beach's

That's Amore - Italian Restaurant

made history by securing the top spots in both the casual dining and hidden gems categories in the US. On a global stage, Organika

and

Ponchos Food & Wines ,

both in Peru, were named the top restaurants in the world for casual dining and hidden gems, respectively.

According to Tripadvisor's latest Seasonal Travel Index, US travelers are most excited about culinary experiences when planning a trip, highlighting the need for outstanding dining options. Dining at these top three restaurants in the casual dining and hidden gems categories, which together hold a 4.8 average rating from over 18,000 travelers, offers guests a genuine taste of regional culture, warm hospitality, and a welcoming atmosphere. Local reviews further enhance these recommendations, helping travelers find authentic, local experiences worldwide.

"There's something special about the way food brings people together. Some of my fondest travel memories are gathering the people I care about the most around a table and sharing a meal. From discovering hidden local favorites to unique dining experiences, our Tripadvisor community is here to guide travelers to meals worth remembering," says Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor.

See the top 25 Casual Dining restaurants in the world and US here .

See the top 25 Hidden Gems restaurants in the world and US

here .



Dog-Friendly Dining

Enjoying dining experiences with your dog just got easier, wherever your travels may take you.

Tripadvisor is excited to introduce a new pet-friendly subcategory, sponsored by CESAR® Canine Cuisine, proudly part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands. This collaboration reinforces the CESAR brand's commitment to making the world a more dog-friendly place.

"The CESAR brand believes the best life is a shared life, and that doesn't stop when dining out," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America . "We're proud to play a role in fostering more moments of connection, and this new pet-friendly category is a great way to help pet parents find more dining destinations where their dogs are also welcome."

Pet-Friendly: Breakfast cafes, breweries, and seaside eateries are a 'paw-some' time.





No. 1 in the world:

Pomelo Bistro Bar

- Gdansk, Poland No. 1 in the US: La Fuga

- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

See the top 25 Best of the Best Pet-Friendly restaurants in the world and US

here .



Fresh Air and Flavor

Dining in the open air enriches the experience, letting guests enjoy their meals while basking in the sunshine or savoring the crisp night air. The new Outdoor Dining category recognizes the world's best restaurants where the outdoor ambiance pairs perfectly with top-notch culinary offerings.

Outdoor: From wine bars to Michelin rated restaurants, enjoy breathtaking views around the world.

No. 1 in the world: Thes "Greek Creative Cuisine"

- Athens, Greece

See the top 25 Best of the Best Outdoor restaurants in the world

here .



Elevate Your Plate

No matter the setting, the best restaurants around the world share a major commonality: high quality cuisine. The Fine Dining and Date Night lists offer top recommendations for a complete upscale dining experience.

Fine Dining: Three Michelin Stars and celebrity chef owned restaurants lead this year's list of

high-end restaurants.



No. 1 in the world: Restaurant Pic -

Valence, France No. 1 in the US: Daniel

- New York, New York

See the top 25 Best of the Best Fine Dining restaurants in the world and US

here .



Date Night: An extensive wine selection and a refined atmosphere are the foundation for a

romantic evening.



No. 1 in the world: Alameda Suiça

- Monte Verde, Brazil No. 1 in the US: Beach Walk at Henderson Park Inn

- Destin, Florida

See the top 25 Best of the Best Date Night restaurants in the world and US here .



Still Hungry?

Tripadvisor's annual Best of the Best Restaurant Awards also showcase travelers' top

recommendations for Sustainable Dining, Quick Bites and Vegan & Vegetarian. For a full list of this year's winners visit tripadvisor/TravelersChoice-Restaurants .



Methodology

Travelers' Choice Awards - The 2024 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurant Awards are

determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between June 1 2023 through May 31, 2024, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the

world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see

here .



Seasonal Travel Index - the data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from a

Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,400 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between May 24 - June 9, 2024 across six countries, including Australia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, UK & US.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews

and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, May 2024

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

SOURCE Tripadvisor

