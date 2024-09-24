Heavy Showers In Mumbai IMD Predicts More Rain In Maharashtra, Karnataka Cloudy Sky In Delhi Full Weather Update, AQI

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The southwest monsoon withdrawal began in Gujarat and Rajasthan. However, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other Maharashtra districts, coastal Karnataka, Goa, etc, for Tuesday, September 24. The national capital, Delhi, will likely witness a cloudy sky with a lesser possibility of rain.

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a red alert for Tuesday for a few districts of coastal Karnataka and Goa. An orange alert has been issued for the Marathawada region, central Maharashtra, and north interior Karnataka.

IMD Weather Update today

IMD has predicted heavy downpours for today in Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, etc.

IMD alert for different states on September 24

| AQI, weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana and 12 other states

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka; Heavy to very Heavy rainfall (≥12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka,” said IMD in its weather bulletin.

| Travel across Mumbai in 1 hour: All about MMRDA's game-changing 7 new ring roads

Isolated places of Kerala and Mahe, Uttar Pradesh , Andaman and Nicobar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, etc will witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds, according to IMD.

Hot and humid weather to continue in Sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim

Many Indian states will also witness hot and humid weather over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka Konkan, goa, Maharashtra coasts,” said IMD in its weather bulletin.

AQI of Indian cities today

Bhagalpur, Vadodara, Ghaziabad, Noida, etc were among the most polluted cities, according to AQI realtime air quality data at 8:05 am on Tuesday, September 24.

AQI of Indian metro cities

Mumbai weather today

The Maharashtra capital is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday. According to Mumbai's local weather forecast report, parts of the city are likely to witness heavy rainfall with a cloudy sky on September 24. The minimum and maximum temperature of the city is likely to remain around 25 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

| Weather update: IMD Mumbai issues rain warning in THESE 6 Maharashtra districts Delhi weather today

There are lesser chances of rainfall in Delhi, as the national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperature of the city is likely to remain around 26 and 37 degree Celsius respectively