WCM-Q Reveals Five Qatari Students As Essay Contest Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five Qatari high school students demonstrated their writing and research skills by winning Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar's (WCM-Q) annual Healing Hands essay competition.

The winners are Saeed Farhoud al-Hajri, Jassim Abdulla Shahbik, Ibrahim Ali Ali (all from Qatar Science & Secondary School for Boys), Jassim Mohamed Hejji (The Gulf English School) and Shaikha Khalid al-Kubaisi (Al Arqam Academy for Girls).

They were judged to have written the best 800-word essays on the topic of the use of AI and machine in medicine, by a panel of experts drawn from the WCM-Q faculty. A further 10 students were awarded honourable mention certificates while 21 students received participation certificates.

The certificates were presented by Dr Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programmes; and Noha Saleh, director of pre-medical administration, student outreach and educational development.

