OGE Energy Corp. Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend


9/23/2024 8:30:58 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE energy Corp.
(NYSE: OGE ), the parent company of Oklahoma gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.42125 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 7, 2024.

CLASS OF STOCK:

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:

$0.42125

RECORD DATE:

10/7/24

PAYMENT DATE:

10/25/24

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

