OGE Energy Corp. Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE energy Corp.
(NYSE: OGE ), the parent company of Oklahoma gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.42125 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 7, 2024.
CLASS OF STOCK:
OGE Energy Corp. Common
DIVIDEND PER SHARE:
$0.42125
RECORD DATE:
10/7/24
PAYMENT DATE:
10/25/24
