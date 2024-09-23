Mullen & Mullen Law Firm Launches The Mullen & Mullen Music Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Supporting Local Independent Venues and Artists

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas based Mullen & Mullen Law Firm proudly announces the launch of the Mullen & Mullen Music Project , a dynamic initiative created in partnership with Spune Productions . The collaboration is designed to celebrate and rejuvenate the North Texas music scene by offering a for both emerging and established artists. The initiative kicked off with a Concert Series at local independent music venues.

Supporting Local Talent and Venues

Running from August to April, the Mullen & Mullen Music Project will feature 12 concerts at some of North Texas's most cherished venues. The series kicked off on August 6th with a performance by Ben Nichols of Lucero at Club Dada. The Quaker City Night Hawks made their triumphant return at Tulips FTW on August 30th after a touring hiatus. The Quaker City Night Hawks concert was filmed on professional grade video cameras installed at the venue by the Music Project and live-edited by the firm's videographer Sean Pollaro – himself a musician. The new cameras at Tulips FTW will serve as a wonderful content creation tool for local artists.

Enhancing the Music Experience

The Music Project has allowed participating venues to expedite substantial upgrades already underway. Ferris Wheelers Live has enhanced its suites and stage while embarking on an ambitious Ferris Wheel lighting project. Club Dada has upgraded its outdoor patio stage, and Tulips FTW installed the beforementioned state-of-the-art video and streaming system, enabling artists to record music and stream live performances. Each venue will also feature new murals designed and created by local artists.

A Community-Centered Initiative

Shane Mullen, Managing Attorney at Mullen & Mullen Law Firm, shared the firm's vision: "The trust and loyalty of the North Texas community have been the foundation of our success. This project is our way of giving back by enriching the local cultural landscape and supporting the artists and venues that make our region unique."

Corey Pond, General Manager of Spune Productions, added: "This initiative addresses the challenges faced by the indie music scene, providing more opportunities for local artists and supporting our cherished venues. It underscores the power of community, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of local music."

Join Us in Celebrating Local Music

Over the coming months, experience the vibrant revival of North Texas's music scene with us. Together, let's strengthen our community while supporting local artists and independent venues. This is our backyard – let's make it rock!

For more information, visit:

About Mullen & Mullen Law Firm:

Mullen & Mullen Law Firm has been privileged to represent injured North Texans for over 41 years. The firm is consistently recognized by TopVerdict for obtaining some of the largest personal injury settlements in the entire state of Texas.

In the last 4 years, Mullen & Mullen made the "Top 50" list 44 times and the "Top 100" list 70 times. The firm offers the services of two investigators and an award-winning videographer. Website:



About Spune Productions :

Spune Productions is an independent leader in curating and delivering distinctive music events across Texas. Committed to enhancing communities, Spune specializes in creating impactful experiences that resonate with audiences and reflect clients' brands. From intimate gatherings to large-scale spectacles, Spune Productions tailors each event to amplify stories through the transformative power of music. Website:

