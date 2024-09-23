Small Cap Up Big Following Disclosure Of Two New Contracts

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Traders were quick to snatch up shares of %AmpriusTechnologies Inc. (NYSE: $AMPX), with shares of the small cap trading up to $1.23/share (+38.36%) at the early session high. This move could be an indication that the stock is attempting to breakout from its multi-month downtrend.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 500 MWh of contract manufacturing available today and entered into a lease agreement for a gigawatt-hour-scale facility in Brighton, Colorado.