Samsung Build New Factory In Vietnam Worth $ 1.8 Billion
Date
9/23/2024 3:13:55 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Samsung, a South Korean company, plans to invest $1.8 billion in
the construction of an OLED display manufacturing plant in Vietnam,
Azernews reports.
The new enterprise will be built in the north of the country
next to another existing Samsung plant.
Over the past decade, Vietnam has become one of the most popular
locations for manufacturing technology companies. Thus, Samsung has
so far placed six factories in this country, as well as a research
and development center. The volume of investments of the South
Korean corporation in Vietnam reached $ 22.4 billion.
It is worth noting that Samsung announced that its operating
profit in the second quarter of 2024 reached 10.4 trillion won
(about 7.5 billion dollars), which is 15 times more than in the
same period last year. In the second quarter of 2023, this figure
amounted to 668 billion won (487 million dollars).
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108705906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.