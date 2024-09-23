General Staff: 18 Enemy Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector, Ukrainian Forces Holding Off Onslaught

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, September 23, there have been 89 combat clashes with the Russian invaders along the frontlines in Ukraine.

This is according to the General Staff update as of 16:00, Monday, September 23,

"The enemy keeps on attempting to advance deep into the Ukrainian territory. As of now, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Ukrainian forces 89 times," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, the border regions of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling – the settlements of Sosnivka, Bachivsk, Mezenivka, Oleksandrivka, Novomykolaivka were affected. Also, the Russians carried out airstrikes with glide bombs on the settlements of Buniakine, Richki, Volfyne, Hirky, Svoboda, Brusky, Nova Sloboda, Budivelne, Bondarivka.

Today, the Russian aviation dropped three glide bombs and shelled their own territory in Kursk region with MLRS and barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian terrorists attempted one assault at the Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times. The Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Hlushkivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces continue to attack near Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova, and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six attacks in this sector, six other battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders, supported by aviation, carried out four attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyne, one battle is still underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, using fighting and bomber aircraft, carried out 13 attacks. Glide bombs struck the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Viroliubivka, and Kostiantynivka, and the invaders attacked near Dachne, Toretsk, and Nelipivka. The Ukrainian defenders are holding off the onslaught: five attacks have been disrupted, seven other clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 18 attempts to attack the Ukrainian defenders near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Orlivka, and Marynivka. The Ukrainian forces fended off the onslaught, all the enemy attacks were rebuffed.

In the Kurakhove sector, 12 skirmishes have occurred, the invaders tried to advance near Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. Four fights are still going on.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders four times attacked the positions of the Ukrainian forces near Vuhledar and Pavlivka, where the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attacked near Novoandriivka, the assault was successfully repulsed, the situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovske sector, two enemy attacks were repelled.

Currently, the Russian forces are not active in other directions.

