RTA Raises Speed Limits On Al Amardi And Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Streets Starting Sept 30, 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 23rd September 2024

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai General HQ have announced

an increase in the maximum speed limit on sectors of Al Amardi Street and Zayed bin Hamdan Street, effective 30 September 2024.

The maximum speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be raised to 100 km/h between Dubai Al Ain Road and Academic City Roundabout. Between Academic City Roundabout and Al Khawaneej Street, the maximum speed limit will be increased to 90 km/h. Additionally, the speed limit will be standardized to 90 km/h on Al Amardi Street between Al Khawaneej Street and Emirates Road.

The speed limits on parts of Al Amardi Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street have been adjusted and standardized in coordination with the Dubai Police General HQ. This decision comes after a thorough engineering and technical study conducted by the RTA over the past few months, with the aim of improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety on these two streets. Both streets have recently been developed and expanded, leading to an increase in the number of lanes and improvements to the intersections along these streets.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has undergone several development projects recently, including the development of the overpass at Dubai Al Ain Road. Work is ongoing to develop Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, with the completion of all overpasses on the street expected by 2030, which will facilitate the application of the 100 km/h maximum speed limit along the entire street. In addition, Al Amardi Street has been expanded, service roads have been constructed, and the roundabout with Al Khawaneej Street has been transformed into a signal-controlled intersection, improving traffic flow and safety.

The speed changes on the two streets are in line with the highest engineering standards approved in technical manuals related to road design and speed management. These changes are part of the regular and continuous reviews of speed limits on vital roads in Dubai. RTA relies on the Dubai Speed Management Manual, which is based on the latest global best practices. The manual establishes appropriate standards and measures to achieve quality in balancing optimal speed limits, smooth traffic flow, and reducing traffic incidents. It also relies on unified engineering and technical standards to set maximum speed limits on Dubai's streets, including the design speed of the road, the actual speed adhered to by most drivers (85th percentile speed), the level of urban development on both sides of the road, pedestrian movement, and the presence of other key facilities. The manual also considers the level of traffic accidents and the volume of traffic on the road.

RTA will replace the traffic signs and road markings that indicate the maximum speed in the sectors of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Amardi Street where the speed limits will change, adhering to the highest approved standards of traffic safety in preparation for the speed limit changes on 30 September 2024.