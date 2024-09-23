Join GMS For Their Ribbon-Cutting And Networking Event In Cincinnati

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Group Management Services (GMS), a certified professional employer organization (CPEO) headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, is pleased to announce its ribbon-cutting ceremony at their Cincinnati, Ohio office in partnership with the Colerain Chamber of Commerce.

Our involvement in the Colerain Chamber of Commerce allows us to stay connected to the community and understand the unique challenges and opportunities facing businesses in the area. Come learn more about the Chamber and GMS as we work together to strengthen our local economy.

GMS Cincinnati Ribbon-Cutting

Continue Reading

Please join us on October 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate this exciting milestone and connect with fellow business leaders. Food and refreshments will be provided. Enter our raffle for a chance to win Apple AirPods! The event is located at 4100 Executive Park Dr., Suite 300, Cincinnati, OH 45241. If you have any questions, please contact us .

Please RSVP here

to confirm your attendance.

We look forward to

seeing you there.

About Colerain Chamber of Commerce:

The Colerain Chamber of Commerce

seeks to advance economic, cultural, and civic well-being through connecting, celebrating, and supporting the community. Their core focus is to help one another professionally and personally, connect with organizations and individuals, and celebrate successes, milestones, and achievements.

About Group Management Services:

Group Management Services

is headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, and represents more than 3,500 companies with over 50,000 worksite employees. There are currently 25 offices located throughout the United States. Businesses can rely on GMS' expertise in payroll, human resources, risk management, and benefits.

SOURCE Group Management Services, Inc.

