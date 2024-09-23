Export of services increases by 20 percent on an annual basis

(MENAFN) Mohammad-Sadegh Ghanadzadeh, deputy head for international business promotion at the TPO, stated that the country’s service exports reached USD10 billion in the year 1401, according to IRIB.



The official indicated that the Islamic Republic exported approximately USD2.5 billion in technical engineering services last year, adding that with the removal of obstacles, this figure could rise to USD6 billion.



Ghanadzadeh noted that a major barrier to exporting technical engineering services is obtaining guarantees for companies to participate in tenders in target countries. He mentioned that last year, the Trade Promotion Organization, with the assistance of the Union of Technical and Engineering Services Exporters, prepared a proposed package for the government aimed at addressing these issues upon implementation.



Mohammadreza Karimzadeh, director-general of TPO’s Knowledge-Based Products and Technical and Engineering Services Office, reported last month that Iran's export of technical engineering services surpassed USD200 million in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period last year.



Karimzadeh indicated that exports of these services grew by eighteen percent compared to the same period last year.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108704611