BRUNT Workwear Introduces the USA Marin Welted Work Boot

BRUNT Workwear , the fast-growing workwear brand known for its innovative and durable boots and apparel, today introduces the USA Marin Welted - BRUNT's first ever work boot Built in the USA. The USA Marin Welted is assembled in San Antonio, Texas with domestic and global components from best-in-class suppliers around the world, including waterproof leathers sourced from American cattle. The durable Goodyear welt and BRUNT's signature comfort system make the USA Marin Welted a great option for trade workers on the most demanding job sites who value Built in the USA products.

"Ever since the launch of BRUNT, our team has been working towards including Built in the USA products in our assortment," said Eric Girouard, founder and CEO at BRUNT Workwear. "We've finally taken an important first step with the launch of the USA Marin Welted. We'll also be adding additional Built in the USA work boots to our product line starting next year, and remain committed to bringing the right mix of products to the hard working men and women across the country who get up and grind every day to build this country."

In addition to its heavy-duty welted construction that provides enhanced stability on the job, the USA Marin Welted comes equipped with a fully waterproof build, soft and nano composite safety toe options, and an innovative slip, oil, and high heat-resistant outsole that protects up to 572o F.

BRUNT's best-selling Marin product line is named after Matt Marin - a union drywall superintendent and childhood friend of founder and CEO, Eric Girouard. Based on Matt's experience and BRUNT's expertise, together they created a boot that is affordable, comfortable, and equipped with the features trade workers need to be safe and compliant at work.

Marin Welted Soft Toe Version will be available in sizes 7-16 for $259.00 The USA

Marin Welted Comp Toe Version will be available in sizes 7-16 for $269.00

About BRUNT

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to the bestselling The Marin boot, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe, and job site-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a selection of apparel and accessories.

