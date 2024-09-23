Kerim Kfuri, Author And CEO Of The Atlas Network, To Chair DELIVER America 2024 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kerim Kfuri to chair DELIVER America 2024, driving innovation and growth in retail and sectors.

- Kerim Kfuri, President and CEO of The Atlas NetworkLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DELIVER America, the premier retail and commerce matchmaking event, is proud to announce that Kerim Antoine Kfuri , President and CEO of The Atlas and author of Supply Chain Ups and Downs , will chair this year's highly anticipated trade show on October 10-11, 2024, at The Horseshoe Hotel on the iconic Vegas Strip.Mr. Kfuri, an accomplished entrepreneur and leader in the global supply chain industry, will kick off and close the two-day event, which will bring together hundreds of top retail executives and over 60 innovative solution providers. As Chair, Kfuri will also introduce the inspiring keynote speakers and act as the Master of Ceremonies throughout the event."I'm thrilled to be chairing DELIVER America 2024," Kfuri said. "This event is crucial for fostering connections that drive innovation and growth in the supply chain and retail industries. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders and helping facilitate meaningful partnerships."DELIVER America offers exclusive, precision matchmaking that pairs top retail executives with cutting-edge supply chain specialists, fueling business growth and innovation. Attendees will also enjoy visionary keynote sessions focused on topics such as AI-driven retail transformations, omnichannel strategies, and sustainability, all delivered by the industry's top minds."The event is centered around a powerful matchmaking formula which conducts a deep analysis into the supply chain needs of attending retailers, and connects them with pre-qualified logistics partners who specialize in those exact fields. Our innovative sponsors include some of the most dynamic suppliers in America, including Ocado Intelligent Automation, DP World, Dragonfly, DSV, GLS, Homerunner, SEKO Logistics, Temco and Aeros & Shipbots. This elite matchmaking process paves the way for strong partnerships which could transform the retail industry, and since the DELIVER matchmaking platform went live on September 9, hundreds of connections full of exciting potential have already been made”, according to the DELIVER team.In addition, Kfuri will be moderating a panel, titled Global pivot: Strategic diversification beyond China, featuring Yelena Mogelefsk, SVP of Sourcing and Production at Komar, as well as Leandro Furno, Supply Chain Director (Americas) of Lacoste. The goal of this panel is to help retailers navigate the complexities of sourcing products and diversifying their supply chain outside of China.About Kerim Antoine Kfuri: Kerim Kfuri is the President and CEO of The Atlas Network, a global organization providing end-to-end supply chain solutions including consulting, factory selection, production oversight, and logistics management. In addition, he leads The Global Crosswalk, a developing supply chain technology company. Over the past two decades, Kfuri has founded or led over 30 ventures across various industries, from technology and retail to finance and entertainment.Kfuri holds an MBA from The American University and has received executive business education from MIT. His book, Supply Chain Ups and Downs, is regarded as a critical resource for navigating the complexities of supply chain management.To register for a last minute VIP pass to DELIVER America, click here .

Gitte Willemsens

CHARLIE PESTI

+32 489 36 22 31

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.