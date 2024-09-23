Pacific Island Security Cooperation Still Crucial For Australia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article first appeared on Pacific Forum and is republished with kind permission. Read the original here .

Australia launched its National Defense Strategy (NDS) in April 2024 by stating that the country will remain the“partner of choice” for the Pacific Island countries (PICs) when it comes to security cooperation. But why does this status matter to Australia?

Australia, as a middle power , is a key regional leader in the Pacific. The Pacific region has been Australia's backyard in terms of security cooperation since the end of World War II. Australia also remains one of the PICs' largest trading partners and donors. Since 2008 Australia has invested nearly A$14 billion of its official development assistance in the PICs.

Being“partner of choice” remains a core element of Australia's NDS for the PICs, for several reasons, and now that competition with China for influence in the Pacific is a permanent reality, this means using Australia's international influence and relationships to advocate for the Pacific's needs.

Firstly, climate change remains one of Australia's top foreign policy priorities. As a pro-Paris Climate Accord state, Australia has played a significant role since 2015 in addressing the climate change issue in the Pacific and globally. In fact, Australia's key international development initiatives have been driven largely by its climate policy agenda.

Climate change remains the single largest security threat in the region and since Anthony Albanese's Labor government took office in June 2022, a more transformative approach has been taken to address the issue. Through its assorted climate investment efforts , Australia aims to reduce carbon emissions by 43% in 2030 and reach net zero in 2050.

Australia's increased engagement in the Pacific in its climate action efforts has led the country to receive the full support of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) members of Australia's bidding to co-host the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in 2026 with PIF.

Geostrategic competition is the second key issue for Australia to remain a partner of choice for the PICs in security cooperation. The geostrategic competition between the US and China has intensified in the region.

While the great power rivalry remains a concern for the PIF members (including Australia), as a key ally of the US Canberra has been involved in a variety of efforts with its like-minded partners to challenge the rise of China in the Pacific.

China has emerged as a global superpower and rising regional player in the Indo-Pacific. China's engagement in the Pacific has thus far largely been about economic development.