DOXA Talent Announces Christina Chambers As Chief Franchise Officer

DOXA Talent announces franchise operations.

DOXA Talent, a global leader in offshoring solutions, is excited to welcome Christina Chambers as its new Chief Franchise Officer.

- Christina ChambersBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DOXA Talent, a global leader in offshoring solutions, is excited to welcome Christina Chambers as its new Chief Franchise Officer .This will expand their U.S. based locations and strengthen DOXA's global network, which includes the United States, Philippines, Vietnam, Panama, and Kenya. This underscores their commitment to delivering personalized, localized services while leveraging extensive nearshore and offshore global talent pools.Christina Chambers: A Proven Leader in FranchisingChristina Chambers joins DOXA with extensive experience in franchising, having played a pivotal role in launching over 500 franchise locations across various sectors, including retail and business services. Her distinguished career includes leadership roles at renowned business service franchise companies such as InXpress and scaling emerging brands through Franworth, REP'M and Global Franchise Group..Extensive Franchise Expertise: Christina's expertise in franchise management, team building, and strategic planning will uphold DOXA's high standards of quality and efficiency..Visionary Leadership: Her innovative approach will enable DOXA to deliver franchise solutions tailored to their clients' evolving needs..Driving Impactful Results: Christina's track record of exceeding goals and enhancing business outcomes will accelerate growth, improve margins, and foster cultural improvements across clients' operations.Reflecting on her extensive experience, Christina shared:“Building strong franchisee relationships involves open communication, active listening, and trust. By prioritizing their success, we lay the foundation for overall brand achievement. That's what I plan to bring to DOXA-dedicated attention to fostering these key relationships to propel our brand forward.”Christina's alignment with DOXA's purpose was a key factor in her decision to join DOXA's leadership team:“DOXA's commitment to transforming global communities by creating meaningful work resonates deeply with me. Our offshoring model supports companies by enhancing their US-based teams rather than replacing them, creating a win-win situation for franchisees, clients, and our team members,”said Chambers.“Expanding our franchise network aligns with DOXA's mission to elevate our work and create more opportunities for global communities. I'm excited to apply this knowledge and connect with franchisees who share our values.”David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent, commented,“Offering our clients more ways to engage at the local level will be a game changer. We're thrilled to have Christina leading this expansion, as she aligns perfectly with DOXA's people first culture.”About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent is an ethical offshoring company dedicated to helping business owners build high performing teams – allowing them to scale faster and improve culture. They offer a fully remote work environment, providing employees with hardware, training, and comprehensive benefits, including healthcare, vacation, and retirement plans. A commitment to ethical outsourcing, economic alignment, sustainable practices, bespoke solutions, client training, and robust data security forms the foundation of the DOXA Difference©.For more information, visit DOXA Talent's website .

