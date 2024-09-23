Giuseppe Cristaldi Appointed As Technical Director Of Punjab FC’S Youth Program

(MENAFN- IANS) Mohali, Sep 23 (IANS) Punjab FC has appointed Giuseppe Cristaldi as the technical director of youth program. The Italian will head the youth setup that has been hugely successful the past season, winning the RFDL National Championship and the Dream Sports Championship.

The Shers are the only Indian Super League (ISL) side to qualify for the National Championship of AIFF Youth Leagues in all categories.

The 37-year-old San Severo born Cristaldi has over 15 years of experience working with the youth sides of clubs like Empoli FC in Italy, Hibernians FC in Scotland and Gzira United FC in Malta. He last served as the technical director of Lithuanian club Utenis. He completed his Sports Management from the University of Teramo and did his Sports Laws from LUISS University in Rome.

Cristaldi is a UEFA Pro Licence holder and completed his Pro Diploma in the famed Escuela Menotti School in Argentina.

The Italian will lead the technical framework for the youth academy and development centres along with developing and standardising coaching methodologies and assessment tools. He will also implement program analytics and development pathways for athletes of various age groups.

Speaking on the appointment, Football Director, Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said,“Guiseppe is an experienced professional who will help us transform the youth program here at Punjab FC. We have a strong youth setup at the club and with Giuseppe's appointment I am sure that the academy will grow leaps and bounds and we will be able to produce more talented players from the academy for our first team which is our ultimate goal. I wish him the best at Punjab FC.”

Cristaldi will take the reins from Ed Engelkes who served from December 2021 to July 2024.