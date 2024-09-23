Thousands demonstrate to new right-leaning government in France

(MENAFN) On Saturday, large-scale protests erupted across France in response to the appointment of a new right-leaning government, led by Prime Michel Barnier. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Paris and other cities, expressing their discontent with President Emmanuel and his decision to appoint Barnier, which many viewed as a blatant disregard for the outcomes of the recent parliamentary held in July.



The July elections resulted in a hung parliament, with three roughly equal factions: the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition, Macron’s centrist Renaissance party, and the far-right National Rally. Although no single party achieved a majority, the NFP emerged with the most seats, creating a perceived mandate to nominate its candidate, Lucie Castets, for prime minister. However, Macron’s refusal to appoint Castets ignited accusations of undermining democratic principles.



Earlier this month, Macron selected Barnier from the center-right Republicans party to lead the government. Barnier struggled to swiftly form a cabinet, and when he finally unveiled his selections on Saturday, only one left-wing figure, Didier Migaud, was included as justice minister. The rest of the cabinet consisted predominantly of centrists and right-leaning politicians, which further fueled anger among protesters.



Demonstrators characterized Barnier's appointment as an affront to the left-wing coalition’s electoral success and to democracy itself. Protest signs reflected this sentiment, with slogans such as “Rule by idiots” and calls for “Impeachment for Macron” prominently displayed. Some protesters donned masks of Macron adorned with crowns, accusing him of aspiring to become a “president-monarch” and attempting a “coup de force” through his selection of Barnier.



Video footage from the protests captured demonstrators chanting against the Macron-Barnier administration and urging citizens to mobilize in defense of their right to choose their leaders. As the protests unfolded, it became clear that many citizens feel deeply disillusioned with the current political landscape, signaling a potential ongoing struggle over the direction of French governance.

