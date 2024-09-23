OpenAI`s introduction to ChatGPT gets seen as revolutionary step that had potential to reshape many areas of economy, daily life

(MENAFN) When OpenAI introduced its ChatGPT chatbot in 2022, it was seen as a revolutionary step that had the potential to reshape many areas of the and daily life. As we enter 2024, although AI features have become commonplace across numerous services, the tangible impact has not lived up to the ambitious expectations set during its launch.



Instead of creating a surge of new job opportunities or displacing entire sectors, the effect of AI has been more tempered. Several well-financed startups that were initially in a race to produce cutting-edge AI models have retreated from the fray. Media narratives have increasingly focused on the downsides of these technologies, particularly their tendency to spread harmful biases and contribute to misinformation.



In September, OpenAI, with backing from Microsoft, launched an updated model that it asserted could mimic human reasoning and solve complex problems, including advanced mathematics and programming tasks. Other major players, such as Alphabet and Anthropic, are also striving to integrate similar functionalities into their products. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, characterized this development as the "beginning of a new era."



While it remains a complex task to define and quantify logical thinking, the objectives of tech companies are apparent. They seek to prove that AI tools can serve as sophisticated "assistants" and "agents," offering significant support in both personal and professional environments. These firms are optimistic that such advancements will elevate the long-term capabilities of AI, leading to meaningful contributions across various industries.

