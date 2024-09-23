Next Few Months Will Be Decisive In This War - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next few months will be decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his speech at the American Academy of Achievement Awards Ceremony after receiving the Golden Plate Award, Ukrinform reports.

"The American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award has been presented for 60 years in recognition of contributions to human development. For the ingenuity that can only be realized in freedom," Zelensky posted on X .

He emphasized in his speech that the next few months would be decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We don't have much time. The next few months will be decisive. Ahead of us in this war – Russia's war against Ukraine and all of you because this is Russia's war against freedom itself, – we are short of time to define what the outcome will be. And we must define it. Not Russia, not their bloody allies. We need to be faster. We need not to lose the next few months in war, so that we don't lose the next decades," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian paratroopers break through another section of Ukrainian-Russian border in Kursk region

He noted that Ukraine already has a Victory Plan.

"And I will present this Plan to America – to President Biden, to the Congress and to both Presidential candidates – Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – and all our global allies. And I believe this must be our shared achievement – victory for freedom, with no compromises at freedom's expense," Zelensky said.

Speaking to the participants in the ceremony, he also stressed that "the world today does not allow us to lose a single battle when on one side is freedom, and everything we would never wish for our children is on the other."

"We all need victory. And we all know why," Zelensky said.