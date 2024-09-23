A Weakened Hezbollah Being Goaded Into All-Out War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) For almost a year, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in increasingly provocative cross-border skirmishes as onlookers warn that this escalating war of attrition could land the region in an all-out conflict . The past few days have made that devastating scenario closer to a reality.

First came Israel's pager and walkie-talkie attack , an unprecedented assault on Hezbollah's communications that thousands of the organization's operatives. It was followed by the assassination of Ibrahim Aqil , a key Hezbollah leader, who died in an that also killed other senior commanders of the militant group, as well as some civilians.

Hezbollah has responded by extending the geographical range of its rockets fired at Israel, targeting both military facilities and civilian neighborhoods just north and east of Haifa.

As a scholar of Lebanon and Israel , I have followed the dynamics of this war of attrition since October 8, 2023, the day after Hamas executed an unprecedented and deadly attack on Israel, which responded by bombarding the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah then began firing rockets into northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Despite the high rhetoric and mutual threats of destruction , until recent days neither Israel nor Hezbollah, nor the latter's sponsor Iran, have shown an interest in a full-scale war.

All parties surely know the likely destructive consequences of such an eventuality for themselves: Israel has the military power to devastate Beirut and other parts of Lebanon as it did in Gaza, while even a weakened Hezbollah could fire thousands of missiles at Israeli strategic sites, from the airport to central Tel Aviv, water supply lines and electricity hubs, and offshore gas rigs.

So instead, they have exchanged fire and blows along their shared boundary, with somewhat agreed-upon red lines concerning the geographical scope of attacks and efforts not to intentionally target civilians.

Hezbollah rockets fired toward northern Israeli damaged a residential area in Kiryat Bialik. Photo: Samir Abdalhade / Anadolu via Getty Images / The Conversation



But Israel's recent attacks in Lebanon may have turned the page of this war of attrition into a new and far more acute situation, putting the region on the brink of a full war. Such a war would wreak havoc in Lebanon and Israel, and might also drag Iran and the United States into direct confrontation.

In doing so, it would also fulfill the apparent aim of the Hamas gunmen who murdered around 1,200 Israelis on October 7 in the hope that a heavy-handed Israeli response would draw in more groups across the region.