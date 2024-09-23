Nirmala Sitharaman Talks Of 'Stress Management' After Anna Sebastian's Death Sparks Row: 'What Should Families Teach...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A few weeks after 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil – working at Ernst & Young office in Pune– died, allegedly due to overwork, Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman 's remarks on“stress management” sparked a row.

While addressing an event at a medical college in Chennai, the Union finance minister said that people needed inner strength to handle pressure, and it could only be achieved by divinity, reported PTI.

Without mentioning Ernst & Young, Sitharaman said, as quoted by PTI "...was discussing about an issue that is on newspapers for the past two days. Our children go to colleges and universities for education and come out in flying colours. A company, without mentioning its name, it's a partnership. There, a woman who had studied CA well, unable to cope with the work pressure, two-three days ago we received a news--she died unable to cope up with the pressure."

Sitharaman opined that families should teach certain things in addition to the formal education the children receive at good institutions.

"What should families teach – whatever you study and the job you do, you should have the inner strength to handle that pressure and this can be achieved through divinity only.

"Believe in God, we need to have God's grace. Seek God, learn good discipline. Your Atma shakthi will grow only from this. The inner strength will come only with growing Atma shakti," the FM added.

"Educational institutions should bring in divinity and spirituality. Then only will our children get the inner strength, it will help in the progress of them and the country. That is my strong belief," the minister added.

What did the Opposition say?

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while commenting on the issue, had said that his party would ensure that his tragedy becomes a catalyst for change.

He said,“I have promised Anna's family my personal commitment, along with the full support of the Congress party, to ensure that this tragedy becomes a catalyst for change.”

Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Priyanka Chaturvedi, hit out at the finance minister's remarks. She took to X and wrote,“Dear Nirmala Sitaraman ji, Anna had (the) inner strength to handle the stress that came with pursuing a gruelling Chartered Accountancy degree. It was the toxic work culture, long work hours that took away her life which needs to be addressed. Stop victim shaming and at least try to be a little sensitive, am sure god will be the guide if you seek.”

To this, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said,“Dear @priyankac19, Had referred to this matter in a talk delivered in Tamil at a deemed University on the outskirts of Chennai. Had specifically mentioned that after clearing a demanding and rigorous examination such as CA, the stress on her was unbearable. No names were taken, neither of the lady nor of the firm.”

“The University has set up a Meditation Hall and a place of worship for all its students and faculty. It is in this context that I spoke on how it is necessary to build inner strength for students. With a sense of grief over the tragic loss, I highlighted the importance of institutions and families to support the children, and in no way victim shaming was done nor intended, even remotely," she said.

“The Union Labour Ministry has already assured a thorough investigation into the allegations of an exploitative work environment related to the tragic demise," the FM added.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar slammed FM Sitharaman for trying to belittle and demean everyday struggles of working people across the country. He said,“Over-work, inhuman working conditions, pervasive unemployment and lack of social security are creating stress and insecurity among workers, particularly the younger sections of our workforce across occupations. Instead of addressing these structural concerns, the finance minister's advice to 'rely on God' is bizarre and insensitive.”

Anna's mother, Anita Augustine, wrote to Ernst & Young India Chairman Rajiv Memani and mentioned that her daughter died just four months after she joined the company. She also flagged the toxic work culture of the firm.

"Anna would return to her room utterly exhausted, sometimes collapsing on the bed without even changing her clothes, only to be bombarded with messages asking for more reports. She was putting in her best efforts, working very hard to meet the deadlines. She was a fighter to the core, not someone to give up easily. We told her to quit, but she wanted to learn and gain new exposure. However, the overwhelming pressure proved too much even for her," Anita had written.

Rajiv Memani's reply:

Soon after getting the letter from Anna's mother, Ernst & Young India Chairman Rajiv Memani took to LinkedIn and wrote that he was taking the family's correspondence with the "utmost seriousness and humility". In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Memani said,“I am deeply saddened and as a father, I can only imagine Ms Augustine's grief. I have conveyed my deepest condolences to the family, although nothing can fill the void in their lives. I would like to affirm that the well-being of our people is my top-most priority and I will personally champion this objective. I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished.”

As the anger over the young employee's death intensified, the Union Labour Ministry launched a probe into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint. @mansukhmandviya," Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje has said.

With agency inputs.