Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Rapid Growth, Expected To Worth $2.7 Billion Industry Forecast 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, MN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Factors that drive the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices include rising awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices, along with an increase in physician training. Moreover, increase in the incidences of spinal disorders, lifestyles of the working population are also increase the growth of the market. However, the risk associated with post-surgical complications, that include hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the growth of the vertebral compression fracture devices market.



The global vertebral compression fracture devices market size was valued at $866.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.10% from 2021 to 2030.



Rise in the geriatric population, shift toward minimally invasive spine procedures, and surge in prevalence of spine disorders have boosted the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging market is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.



The vertebral compression fracture devices market is segmented on the basis on product type, surgery, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into balloon kyphoplasty devices and vertebroplasty devices. By surgery, the market is divided into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Market Segmentation:



Product Type:



Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices: This segment includes devices used in balloon kyphoplasty procedures, which involve the use of an inflatable balloon to restore vertebral height and the injection of bone cement to stabilize the fracture.

Vertebroplasty Devices: This segment includes devices used in vertebroplasty procedures, where bone cement is directly injected into the fractured vertebra without the use of a balloon.



Procedure Type:



Minimally Invasive Procedures: This segment includes devices used in minimally invasive procedures such as balloon kyphoplasty and percutaneous vertebroplasty.



Open Surgical Procedures: This segment includes devices used in open surgical procedures for vertebral compression fractures.



End User:



Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes devices used in hospitals and clinics for the treatment of vertebral compression fractures.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers: This segment includes devices used in ambulatory surgical centers, where minimally invasive procedures for vertebral compression fractures are performed.



Geography:



North America: This segment includes the United States, Canada, and other North American countries.

Europe: This segment includes countries in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and others.

Asia-Pacific: This segment includes countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others.

Latin America: This segment includes countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and others.

Middle East and Africa: This segment includes countries in the Middle East and Africa, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and others.



Regional Growth Dynamics:



On the basis of diseases, the minimally invasive spine surgery segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of the open spine surgery segment.



Competitive Landscape:



Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Globus Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

SpineWave, Inc.

VEXIM SA



