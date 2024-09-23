Global Oil Prices Climb Following Recent Decline
Date
9/23/2024 5:18:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The price of brent crude oil for the 2024 export contract
increased by 0.8%, reaching $74.28 per barrel during trading on the
ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, Azernews
reports.
Meanwhile, on the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York, the
price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil for November exports
rose by 0.85%, reaching $71.6 per barrel.
It is worth noting that in the previous trading session, the
price of Brent oil for November 2024 contracts had dropped by
0.52%, settling at $74.49 per barrel.
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703258
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.