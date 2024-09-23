Global Oil Prices Climb Following Recent Decline

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The price of oil for the 2024 export contract increased by 0.8%, reaching $74.28 per barrel during trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, on the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil for November exports rose by 0.85%, reaching $71.6 per barrel.

It is worth noting that in the previous trading session, the price of Brent oil for November 2024 contracts had dropped by 0.52%, settling at $74.49 per barrel.