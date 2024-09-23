عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Global Oil Prices Climb Following Recent Decline

Global Oil Prices Climb Following Recent Decline


9/23/2024 5:18:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The price of brent crude oil for the 2024 export contract increased by 0.8%, reaching $74.28 per barrel during trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, on the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil for November exports rose by 0.85%, reaching $71.6 per barrel.

It is worth noting that in the previous trading session, the price of Brent oil for November 2024 contracts had dropped by 0.52%, settling at $74.49 per barrel.

MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703258


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search