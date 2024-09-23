Cachet And Taskrabbit Partner To Redefine Gig Worker Insurance Across Europe

(MENAFN- Pressat) September 23rd, 2024 | A New Tasker-Customised Insurance Package Locks In Security and Peace of Mind to Taskers Across Europe.

Gig workers across Europe are gaining access to a new level of financial security, thanks to a partnership between Cachet, a leading designer of personalised gig insurance, and Taskrabbit, the marketplace that connects people who need help around the home with skilled Taskers from their local communities.

A custom insurance package will be introduced across six European countries, offering Taskers protection tailored to the flexible nature of the platform lifestyle. Taskrabbit Taskers, who enjoy the freedom to choose how, when and where they work, will now have the additional security of a coverage plan that adapts as they do.

Taskers will now be protected against income loss due to accidents, compensated for family or compassionate leave, and supported long-term for partial or total disablement during tasks. It is a flexible and comprehensive policy that will ensure that Taskers' work freedom is backed by strong financial protection.

Hedi Mardisoo, CEO of Cachet, commented on the partnership:

“Taskrabbit is a pioneer in the platform economy, and together with our partner Hiscox insurance we're enabling a solution that mirrors the flexibility and dynamism of the gig economy. Taskers can choose how and when they work, with the financial security they need to thrive. We are proud to add Taskrabbit to our growing community of platforms using Cachet's technology to enable the platform economy lifestyle.”

Begüm Zarmann, Managing Director Europe at Taskrabbit, commented on the partnership:

“It's of utmost importance for Taskrabbit to cater to the evolving needs of our Taskers across European markets. As a direct result of feedback we received from Taskers on how we could improve their experience, Taskrabbit is thrilled to launch this partnership with Cachet to expand the way we care for our ever-growing community, including supporting Taskers' flexibility and independence at work and in their personal lives.”

About Cachet

Cachet is an InsurTech company that designs better insurance for people and companies in the European platform economy. Their technology manages and embeds insurance, aggregates gig work and asset usage data. Providing a vastly-improved insurance cover to both users and platforms. Founded in 2018 by Hedi Mardisoo and Kalle Palling, the company is licensed as European-wide insurance broker.



About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is the global network that connects people who need help with household tasks such as furniture assembly, TV mounting and minor home repairs, to skilled, reliable Taskers from their local communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States, and is available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.

