IBTA Partners With Flexday As Official Technology Partner

Flexday AI and IBTA partner together to ensure that the future of blind incorporates leading-edge and innovation

WALTON-ON-THAMES, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Blind Tennis Association (IBTA ) is proud to announce its partnership with Flexday , a rising enterprise AI company, as its Official Partner. With offices in the U.S., Canada, and India, Flexday brings a global team of AI specialists and data scientists to support IBTA's mission of making tennis accessible to blind and visually impaired athletes.After careful evaluation, IBTA selected Flexday for its innovative approach to AI and technology-driven solutions that align with the IBTA's goals of inclusion, fair play, and community engagement. This partnership reflects IBTA's forward-thinking vision for the future of blind tennis."Partnering with Flexday is a pivotal step in ensuring that the future of blind tennis incorporates leading-edge technology and innovation," said Samir Mahir, President of the IBTA. "Accessibility and AI-powered solutions play a crucial role in improving how we manage our operations to support our athletes globally."Flexday will provide AI-driven solutions that enhance IBTA's processes, enabling more efficient workflows and player support, thus helping IBTA reach more athletes worldwide."We are honored to partner with IBTA and contribute to their incredible mission," said Sujit Goswami, CEO of Flexday. "Our AI solutions are designed to empower organizations, and we're excited to see how we can support the IBTA in its growth."About IBTA:The International Blind Tennis Association (IBTA) is the global governing body for blind and visually impaired tennis, working with over 25 countries to ensure the sport is accessible to all. Their mission is to promote healthy lifestyles, inclusion, and fair play through adaptive tennis.About Flexday:Flexday is an enterprise AI company based in Naperville, IL, with offices in California, Canada, and India. Flexday's team of data scientists, software engineers, and AI specialists empowers organizations with innovative, AI- driven solutions that unlock the full potential of their data. Committed to a holistic view of AI, Flexday focuses on integrating AI into workflows to improve efficiency and empower people. For more information, visit or contact Donald Hall at ....

