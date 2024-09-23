Sandalwood Advisors Has Been Invited To Attend The 31St CITIC CLSA HK Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 31st CITIC CLSA Investors Forum took place in Hong Kong, focusing on sharing insights into the development trends of China's consumer industry. The summit attracted senior executives and investors, venture capitalists, and private equity investors from around the globe. David Kim, Head of Asia Research at Sandalwood Advisors , was invited to deliver a compelling presentation.David showcased key data on the prominent companies covered by Sandalwood in China's consumer sector. He conducted an in-depth analysis of detailed metrics and the competitive landscape of both international and domestic consumer players, including but not limited to Estee Lauder, Loreal, LVMH, Hermes, Kering, Prada, etc.Furthermore, he introduced new trends in consumer sectors, presenting detailed data trends on sportswear, cosmetics, etc.Sandalwood Advisors is one of Asia's pioneering data-driven market research firms, offering actionable insights into Asian markets across more than 400 industries and 3,000 publicly listed companies. Its high-quality data services have earned the trust of the world's top 100 institutional investors and esteemed multinational corporations worldwide. For more information, please visit Sandalwood Advisors' official website:

