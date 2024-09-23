Kuwait Amir's Representative Meetings Pres. Of Bahamas
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received President of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Philip Davis at the State of Kuwait's Mission to the UN in New York.
The two leaders discussed means of boosting bilateral relations for the best interest of the two countries and their people, as well as regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's Office and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
