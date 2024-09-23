Panama Announces New Consuls To Represent Our Country

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The information was released by Vice-Chancellor Carlos Ruíz-Hernández pictured above. These new representatives are tasked with managing consular relations, protecting the interests of Panamanian citizens abroad and fostering bilateral cooperation in various key areas. The of Foreign Affairs of Panama has announced the names of the new consuls appointed to represent the country in various strategic nations in Europe, Latin America, Asia and other corners of the world. These new representatives are tasked with managing consular relations, protecting the interests of Panamanian citizens abroad and fostering bilateral cooperation in various key areas. Among the designated consuls, Rubén Arguelles Sánchez will be the representative in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, a city of vital importance due to its economic relevance in Latin America. Ana Elena Altamirano for her part will assume the consulate in Marseille, France, a strategic region for relations between Panama and Europe, especially in matters related to maritime trade, given the connection between the Panama Canal and European ports. Other notable appointments include Jorge Antonio Torres as consul in Mumbai, India, and Juan Del Valle Vega in Turkey, both in countries with emerging economies and great regional influence. These consuls will be tasked with consolidating commercial and cultural relations between Panama and these nations, as well as addressing the growing flows of investment and trade.

In the Netherlands,

Eduardo Márquez

will be in charge of strengthening ties with one of the most robust economies in Europe.

On the other hand,

Gregorio Miró Varela

will assume the consulate in Miami, Florida, a key destination for the Panamanian community and an important business center. Likewise,

José Ramón Varela

in Hong Kong, China, and

Manuel Balbastro

in Barranquilla, Colombia, have the challenge of representing Panama in strategic markets.

Finally,

Jannan Mejdoub

will serve as consul in Montreal, Canada, where he will work to strengthen bilateral relations in areas such as trade, education and technology. With these appointments, Panama seeks to expand its international presence and strengthen its diplomatic ties in key regions.

Recently, the Government announced the names of some Panamanian ambassadors in other countries. For example,

Delia Cárdenas

will once again be ambassador to the Vatican, a position she held from 2009 to 2014, when

Ricardo Martinelli

was President of the Republic. Flavio Méndez

will be Panama's representative in Brazil. Méndez was head of protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Panama's delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In addition,

Vladimir Franco,

former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, will take over the Panamanian embassy in Germany, María Gabriela Méndez was appointed as ambassador to Uruguay, where she will lead the diplomatic mission to promote bilateral relations between the two countries. Meanwhile,

Mario Boyd Galindo

, brother of the Minister of Health Fernando Boyd Galindo, has been appointed ambassador to Colombia, a strategic nation for Panamanian diplomacy in the Latin American region.

“Our consuls are committed to representing Panama with dedication and pride. Their work not only opens doors, but also ensures that our voice resonates strongly in every corner of the world,”

the Foreign Ministry stressed on its social media.