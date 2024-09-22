Odisha CM Orders Judicial Probe Into Police Assault On Army Officer, Fiancee

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) Chief Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged brutality with an Major and his fiancee at Bhubaneswar's Bharatpur Police station on September 15.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Majhi took the decision after holding a high-level discussion with Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, DGP Odisha Police, Y.B. Khurania and other senior officials at the Lok Seva Bhawan here late Sunday evening.

Earlier, Deputy CMs Singh Deo and Parida along with R&DM Minister Pujari and Law Minister Harichandan had met with the victim Army officer and his fiancee and discussed the matter at the state guest house. The woman's father and other retired Army officials were present during the meeting at the state guest house.

According to the statement, CM Majhi ordered the judicial inquiry under Justice Chittaranjan Das and requested the probe team to submit the report within 60 days.

The government has also requested the Orissa High Court to expedite the court-monitored Crime Branch investigation into the matter.

CM Majhi emphasized the rule of law and said that the state government has high respect for the Indian Army. He further added that the state government is fully concerned towards the safety, dignity and rights of women.

He added that the erring cops involved in the case have been placed under suspension and a case has been registered against them too. Action has been taken against the youths accused of misbehaving with the Army officer and his fiancee on September 15.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to taking stringent action against all the persons and cops found guilty in the matter.

As per the reports, the Army officer, Gurvansh Singh Gosal, attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his fiancee had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during early hours on September 15. An argument ensued between the police and the Army officer and his fiancee at the police station.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three female cops dragged his fiancee into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops, including the ex-Inspector in charge of the Bharatpur Police Station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

As many as five police officials have been placed under suspension by the state police following widespread furore over the incident.