Powerful Blasts Reported In Crimea
9/22/2024 3:07:50 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Massive explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea near the town of Dzhankoy in the north of the peninsula. Smoke was seen near the village of Azovske and toward the village of Pobednoye.
This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.
"In the area of Dzhankoy, it seems something was hit as four to five powerful explosions were heard, without any traces in the sky," the report says.
According to local eyewitnesses from the Dzhankoy district, that smoke is seen rising over the area near Azovske and closer to Pobednoye.
A military airfield where Russian helicopters, warplanes, and S-300/S-400 air defense systems are based is located between Dzhankoy and Pobednoye, the report notes.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes, effectively destroying a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea.
