Sumy Children's Home Evacuated To Safe Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Little residents of the Sumy Children's Home are being evacuated to safe regions due to the situation in the region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reports this on , Ukrinform saw.

"Taking into account the recent security situation in Sumy region, a decision was made to transfer the children to safe regions. Currently, the regional military administration together with colleagues from other regions have found such places," the message reads.

It is noted that the decision to evacuate the Sumy Regional Specialized Children's Home was made at a meeting of the Sumy Regional Defense Council.

, 13in

According to Olena Boiko, deputy head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, there are currently 20 children in the institution, including children under one year old, as well as three children who need constant medical care.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that almost a third of the population was evacuated from the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy region.