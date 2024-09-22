عربي


Jordan Condoles Iran Over Mine Explosion

9/22/2024 2:09:16 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, September 22 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates extended its condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following a coal mine explosion in Khorasan Province, southern Iran, which resulted in at least 51 deaths and 20 injuries.
The ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Iran, offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Jordan News Agency

