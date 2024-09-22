Jordan Condoles Iran Over Mine Explosion

Amman, September 22 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates extended its condolences to the and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following a mine explosion in Khorasan Province, southern Iran, which resulted in at least 51 deaths and 20 injuries.The ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Iran, offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

