Qatar Chamber Discusses Commercial Cooperation With Rajasthan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Chamber (QC) and an Indian delegation from the of Rajasthan discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between Qatar and Rajasthan and establishing joint projects and alliances.

A joint meeting was held between the Qatari and Indian sides led by the HE of Trade and of the Government of Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and HE First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari.

The meeting explored enhancing cooperation between Qatar and Rajasthan, establishing joint projects and alliances, and exploring opportunities in both regions.

Speaking at the meeting, HE Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the close relations between Qatar and India, especially in the economic and commercial aspects. He emphasized that Qatari business owners are eager to explore the opportunities galore in India, especially in Rajasthan.

HE Al Kuwari also noted that there are numerous Qatari investments in Rajasthan across various sectors, including real estate and tourism. HE assured that the Chamber encourages Qatari investors to form joint ventures with their Indian counterparts.

Further, he also called on Indian businessmen to invest in Qatar and benefit from its advanced infrastructure, leading legislation, and attractive investment incentives.

HE Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Rajasthan State expressed the keenness of Rajasthani business sectors to enhance cooperation with the Qatari private sector. HE highlighted that Rajasthan is an attractive destination for investment in sectors such as real estate, tourism, hospitality, renewable energy, IT, entrepreneurship, and more.

The Indian Minister invited Qatar Chamber members and Qatari business owners to visit Rajasthan to explore these opportunities, emphasizing that it highly welcomes Qatari investments.

