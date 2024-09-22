Samukh District Celebrates World Car Free Day With Community Bicycle March
In the Samukh district, a bicycle march was organized to
celebrate World Car Free Day as part of the "Year of Solidarity for
the Green World," Azernews reports.
World Car Free Day, held annually on September 22 since 1998,
encourages people worldwide to use environmentally friendly modes
of transport and promote a healthy lifestyle through walking.
To contribute to this initiative, the Samukh district held a
bicycle march organized by the district executive power along with
the education, youth, and sports sectors. The march route stretched
from Samukh Heydar Aliyev Prospekt to the city park. Participants
included officials from the Samukh District Executive Authority,
cycling enthusiasts, young people, and local residents. The aim of
the march was to raise awareness about alternative transportation,
increase the use of public transport, and help reduce greenhouse
gas emissions.
At the conclusion of the event, winners were awarded
certificates of honor and valuable gifts.
