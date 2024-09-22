Russian Night Attack On Kharkiv: 18 Apartment Buildings Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, as many as 18 high-rise buildings were damaged in a night attack by the Russians.

The Kharkiv City Council reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The communal services and volunteers are actively working to deal with the consequences of the shelling. We are checking the communications. Water and electricity has already been restored to some houses. We will restore everything. Unfortunately, many people turned to doctors for help. Two are in a very serious condition," said City Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, one house was seriously damaged. Residents are accommodated in hostels, volunteers provide food kits and other necessities to the victims.

"The intensity of shelling has increased. Kharkiv suffers from enemy attacks both during the daytime and at night. Therefore, I appeal to the citizens not to ignore the air raid signals," the Mayor emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the airstrike on Kharkiv, eight injured people are in hospital, two are in serious condition.