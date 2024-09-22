GIG Gulf Breaks World Record, Celebrating Team Spirit and Brand Love

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 19 September 2024: GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region has set a new Guinness World Records title for the most people holding a sign online simultaneously. This achievement brought together employees from GIG Gulf’s regional offices, reinforcing the company’s commitment to teamwork and celebrating its journey over the past four years since the Gulf Insurance Group's acquisition of AXA Gulf and the subsequent rebranding to GIG Gulf.



The event, held via a virtual call, saw 202 employees proudly holding signs that read “I Love GIG” — a nod to GIG Gulf’s latest brand campaign. The record-breaking moment underscores GIG Gulf’s belief in unity and collaboration, showcasing how the company continues to shape the insurance industry by fostering a sense of belonging and pride among its employees.



Caroline Bertrand, Chief HR and Marketing Officer at GIG Gulf, commented: “This world record is a reflection of our incredible team spirit and shared passion for GIG Gulf. It’s more than just a milestone; it’s a symbol of how far we’ve come together as a family since rebranding to GIG Gulf. Breaking this record highlights our unwavering commitment to working as one to achieve extraordinary things — for our employees, customers, and the wider community.”



The achievement ties into the company’s broader goal of delivering outstanding employee experience that will translate into a best-in-class customer experience. GIG Gulf, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a holding company head quartered in Toronto, continues its mission to lead the insurance industry in the UAE and the region.







