Fortis Bannerghatta Road Pioneers India’s First Robotic-Assisted Breast Reconstruction Using Natural Tissue on a Breast Cancer Patient

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bangalore, 19th September 2024: Minimal Access Surgical Oncology Team at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road achieved another significant clinical milestone by performing India's first robotic breast reconstruction using natural tissue on a 38-year-old woman suffering from Stage 3 breast cancer. The complex procedure included a Left Robotic-assisted Nipple Sparing Mastectomy and Robotic-assisted LD Flap Reconstruction—using robotic surgery to remove the breast while preserving the nipple, followed by robotic surgery to rebuild the breast using tissue from the patient’s back, all in single sitting. The surgery was performed under the expert guidance of Dr. Sandeep Nayak P, Director - Department of Surgical Oncology and Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.



Patient Reha (Name changed) was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, a life-altering condition that deeply affected both her physical and psychological well-being. The diagnosis was reached after a biopsy that was performed on her by a general surgeon. The diagnosis of breast cancer was a shocker for her as she was nursing a child at that time. Searching for hope and successful recovery, she turned to Fortis BG for treatment.



After a comprehensive and detailed evaluation, which included assessment of her overall health and planning. She received chemotherapy to begin with. When her chemotherapy course was completed, Dr Sandeep Nayak identified the need for an advanced, novel approach. He recommended a pioneering Left Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, followed by LD Flap Reconstruction, both of which was performed totally robotically. This innovative approach was chosen not only to effectively target and remove the cancerous tissues but also to provide Reha with the best possible outcomes in her recovery journey.



Dr Sandeep Nayak P, Director - Department of Surgical Oncology & Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru said “In this innovative procedure, we used advanced robot-aided technology, a Left Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, which allowed us to carefully and precisely remove the cancerous tissue while preserving the healthy tissue around it. The minimally invasive nature of this approach promoted quicker recovery, reducing the risk of post-surgical complications compared to traditional methods. Following the removal of affected breast tissue, we reconstructed the breast using tissue from the patient’s back through a Robotic-assisted LD Flap Reconstruction. Instead of using artificial implants, we took natural tissue from the patient’s own back to reconstruct the breast. This procedure provides a more natural look and feel and helps in maintaining the patient’s comfort and overall well-being, avoiding the need for silicone or prosthetics. Though I performed the surgery, I could not have done this without the help of Dr Ameenuddin Khan and Dr Bharath G, who helped me in planning the surgery.”



Explaining the reconstruction procedure in detail, Dr Bharath, Consultant- Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said “The team first went ahead with the robotic-assisted breast cancer surgery. After its successful execution, we proceeded with the reconstruction procedure that’s a first in India. Natural tissue from the patient’s back was used for the breast reconstruction. This innovative technique avoids the use of artificial implants and is designed to offer a more natural appearance. This approach not only ensures a more authentic look but also prevents visible scars, leading to both aesthetic and functional benefits. By combining cutting-edge robotic surgery with this advanced reconstruction technique, we were able to provide a solution that prioritizes the patient’s comfort, confidence, and overall quality of life.”



Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, "At Fortis Hospitals, we are committed to delivering the best possible personalized medical care. We are proud to have achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful use of advanced robotic technology for both the removal of cancerous tissue and the reconstruction of the breast using natural tissues The innovative approach adopted for Reha’s complex case demonstrates our dedication to integrating cutting-edge techniques with compassionate care. Our team’s expertise and commitment to pioneering solutions have enabled us to offer a transformative treatment experience, setting new standards in patient care and ensuring the best possible outcomes for those we serve."







