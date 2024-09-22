Ongoing conflict in Gaza reaches critical juncture

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Gaza has reached a critical juncture as the Israeli entered its 351st day of aggression, marked by the alarming reports of 12 massacres against civilians in just two days. These have resulted in 119 fatalities and 209 injuries, further complicating the already precarious situation and diminishing the likelihood of a ceasefire agreement.



Efforts by the U.S. administration to mediate negotiations for a prisoner exchange have been hindered by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's firm stance. As expectations for meaningful dialogue between Hamas and the Israeli government wane, mediators find themselves grappling with an increasingly difficult landscape.



U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the complexity of the current circumstances, admitting that the U.S. is not yet in a position to propose a ceasefire plan that would satisfy both parties. However, he indicated that evolving conditions could present opportunities for a new proposal that might be more acceptable to both sides in the near future.



The ongoing efforts to bridge the gaps in negotiations face significant challenges, particularly following optimistic statements from senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who previously suggested that 90% of the ceasefire terms were agreed upon. They aimed to address a few remaining but contentious issues.



Netanyahu’s recent demands have only exacerbated the situation. He has called for the removal of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar from Gaza and insists that Israeli forces maintain a presence at critical points along the Philadelphia and Netzarim axes, as well as the Rafah crossing. Such conditions have been met with strong opposition from both Egypt and Palestinian resistance groups, further obstructing any potential for a ceasefire.



As the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, the urgency for a resolution becomes more pressing. However, the pathway to peace remains obstructed by various challenges. The international community remains attentive as developments unfold, with hopes for a ceasefire growing increasingly bleak.

