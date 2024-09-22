Baerbock Vows Further Support For Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised that the federal government will continue providing military aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
The head of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and one of the leaders of the Green party stated this at her party's pre-election event in Potsdam, Ukrinform reports.
"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as this terrorist war continues. Because otherwise it will be the end of Ukraine," Baerbock stressed.
She emphasized that "the war will end when Putin withdraws his troops."
As reported by Ukrinform, Germany has raised one billion euros from partner countries for a new military aid package for Ukraine, almost EUR 400 million more will be allocated from Germany defense budget if it is approved by the Bundestag next week.
