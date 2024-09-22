Baerbock Vows Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock promised that the will continue providing military aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The head of the Federal of Foreign Affairs and one of the leaders of the Green party stated this at her party's pre-election event in Potsdam, Ukrinform reports.

"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as this war continues. Because otherwise it will be the end of Ukraine," Baerbock stressed.

She emphasized that "the war will end when withdraws his troops."

As reported by Ukrinform, Germany has raised one billion euros from partner countries for a new military aid package for Ukraine, almost EUR 400 million more will be allocated from Germany defense budget if it is approved by the Bundestag next week.