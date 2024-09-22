Former Pakistani Envoy To Afghan Officials: 'Should Pakistan Harbor Your Opponents?'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A former Pakistani envoy to Afghanistan claimed that TTP are collecting“taxes” in Khost province, and their leaders are residing in Kabul.

Asif Durrani, addressing the Taliban, said,“Do you want us to harbor your opponents in Pakistan and organize against Afghanistan from here?”

In an interview with Mashaal, Durrani emphasized that the must act against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and hand them over to Islamabad.

Durrani was recently removed from his position as Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the TTP is a significant issue in Pakistan-Taliban relations, questioning whether the Taliban expects Pakistan to shelter its enemies and allow attacks on Afghanistan.

Durrani mentioned that TTP members live freely in Afghanistan, moving around with weapons. He added,“TTP members even collect 'taxes' in Khost and other areas on Fridays.” According to Durrani,“TTP leaders reside in Kabul.”

The Afghan Taliban have repeatedly stated that the TTP is an internal issue for Pakistan and not related to them. Durrani responded, saying,“The TTP lives in Afghanistan and plans its attacks against Pakistan from there.”

He also revealed that some Afghan nationals are found among TTP members, with their bodies discovered on battlefields.

Durrani refuted claims of Pakistan's involvement in the downfall of Afghan governments, instead pointing to a lack of unity in Afghanistan as the core issue.

Durrani highlighted that since the fall of the monarchy under Zahir Shah, Afghanistan has not seen stability, and the lack of unity remains its greatest challenge.

He also noted the sharp rise in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which increased by 70% after the Taliban's return to power, indicating the growing regional security concerns.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram