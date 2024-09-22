PSD Cautions Against Slippery Roads As Rainy Season Begins
9/22/2024 4:56:45 AM
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has urged drivers to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance between vehicles
with the arrival of the first rainfall, which often leads to slippery roads due to the mixture of rainwater with dirt and vehicle residues.
The PSD also highlighted the importance of checking the condition of tires and brakes to prevent traffic accidents.
Additionally, the Directorate confirmed its high state of preparedness and the deployment of traffic patrols across the field, encouraging citizens to call the unified emergency number 911 if needed.
