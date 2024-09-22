Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s Kermanshah province surges 130 percent

(MENAFN) The non-oil export value from Kermanshah province in western Iran experienced a remarkable surge of 130 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) compared to the same period last year, according to local officials. Ali-Asghar Abbaszadeh, an official with the province’s Customs Department, reported that Kermanshah exported 3.075 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD2.684 billion during this timeframe. This also represented a four percent increase in weight year on year.



Among the primary exports from Kermanshah were ironware, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, construction stones, fairy products, plastic products, and disposable items. This impressive growth reflects the province's expanding role in Iran's broader export landscape. In a related update, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) previously noted that the overall value of Iran's non-oil exports increased by 10 percent during the same period.



Mohammad Rezvanifar revealed that Iran exported 60.5 million tons of non-oil products worth USD21.9 billion in the first five months of this year, showing a seven percent growth in terms of weight year on year. Petrochemical products emerged as the major non-oil item in these exports, with key destinations including China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.



These developments highlight the significant strides made by Iran in diversifying its export base, particularly in the non-oil sector, amidst ongoing economic challenges. The increased trade figures from Kermanshah province further illustrate the potential for regional economies to contribute to national growth through enhanced export activities.

