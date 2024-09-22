Germany’s producer prices decline by 0.8 percent yr/yr in August

(MENAFN) Germany's producer prices experienced a year-on-year decrease of 0.8 percent in August, marking the 14th consecutive month of decline, as reported by the federal statistical authority, Destatis, on Friday. This ongoing trend indicates a persistent drop in producer inflation, which could reflect broader economic conditions affecting the manufacturing sector. While the annual figures highlight a significant downturn, there was a slight increase of 0.2 percent in producer prices on a monthly basis, suggesting some variability in the market.



The primary factor contributing to the year-on-year decline in producer prices was a decrease in energy costs. In August 2024, energy prices were 4.6 percent lower than they were in the same month of the previous year. However, it's worth noting that compared to July of this year, energy prices saw a modest increase of 0.8 percent, indicating some fluctuation in energy costs that could impact overall production expenses.



Additionally, prices for intermediate goods increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, though they saw a decline of 0.3 percent when compared to the previous month. This suggests that while there is some upward pressure on prices for intermediate goods in the longer term, recent monthly trends have been more subdued. Such mixed signals can complicate the outlook for manufacturers who rely on these inputs.



On another front, capital goods prices saw a notable rise of 2 percent compared to the same month last year, with a slight gain of 0.1 percent from July. This increase in capital goods prices could indicate stronger demand in specific sectors, possibly reflecting investments in infrastructure or equipment that contribute to future production capabilities. The overall trends in producer prices will likely be closely monitored by policymakers and businesses as they navigate the complexities of the current economic environment.

